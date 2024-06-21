Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sells 1,958 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $42.67 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

