Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CEO Sells $1,470,833.89 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $42.67 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

