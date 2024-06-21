Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CEO Sells $1,470,833.89 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $42.67 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBP
Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.