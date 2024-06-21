Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $463,635.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $318.53 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.