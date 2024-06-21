Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 264 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

