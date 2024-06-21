Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $10,098.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Ralph D. Macali bought 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $10,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $363,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.5 %

FMNB stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Farmers National Banc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.