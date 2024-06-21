Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Purchases $689,032.86 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,604,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,364,759.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $23.02 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

