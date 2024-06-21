Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.29

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $14.44. Inpex shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 65,094 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

