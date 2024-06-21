InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 27,347 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $650.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of InnovAge worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

