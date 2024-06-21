Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
