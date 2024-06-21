IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 10.2%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 14,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

IMAC Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

