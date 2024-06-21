Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,239.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

