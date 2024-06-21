Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.99. Highest Performances shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,630 shares traded.

Highest Performances Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84.

Highest Performances Company Profile

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

