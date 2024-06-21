HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $169,259.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,058.58 or 0.99960626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00078145 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047892 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $154,639.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.