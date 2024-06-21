HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $167,237.86 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 2% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $167,237.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047892 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $154,639.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

