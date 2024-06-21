Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.65. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,534,528 shares trading hands.

Hertz Global Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

