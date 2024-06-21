Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,309.80

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.21 or 0.00006558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.64 million and approximately $22,309.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,078.97 or 1.00001404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00078247 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19492286 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,460.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.