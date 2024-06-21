Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,425.08

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,425.08 and traded as low as $2,262.40. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,289.95, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,419.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,336.38.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

