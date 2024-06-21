Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.75

Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.75 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 239.10 ($3.04). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($3.03), with a volume of 304,849 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £389.23 million, a PE ratio of -3,428.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is -34,285.71%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

