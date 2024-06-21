Head-To-Head Survey: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus and TruGolf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $286.02 million 0.86 -$10.15 million $0.26 24.81 TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

TruGolf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Clarus has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clarus and TruGolf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 2 4 0 2.67 TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarus presently has a consensus price target of $9.92, indicating a potential upside of 53.75%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than TruGolf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Clarus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 3.08% 1.01% 0.64% TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40%

Summary

Clarus beats TruGolf on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand, as well as sells and retails overlanding and off-road vehicle under the TRED brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

