HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s current price.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 296,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,683. The company has a market cap of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

