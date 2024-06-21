Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £150.80 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 104 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.61).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Lynda Shillaw bought 113 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($190.97).

Harworth Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £472.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.65.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.