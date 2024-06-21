Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $49.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.