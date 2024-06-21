Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.47

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 40283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Hagerty Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,424,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,885,129.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $25,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,295.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,890 shares of company stock worth $892,545. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.