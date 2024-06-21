Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.47

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 40283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Hagerty Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
