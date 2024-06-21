Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO George Arison Sells 83,639 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $848,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,027 shares in the company, valued at $30,744,624.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GRND stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

