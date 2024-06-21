Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Announces Dividend of $0.71

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of GFOF traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Grayscale Future of Finance ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

