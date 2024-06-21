Grassi Investment Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 403,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. 615,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,085. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

