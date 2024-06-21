Grassi Investment Management Invests $2.66 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 257,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,794. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.