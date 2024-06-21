Grassi Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 282,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.