Grassi Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLR traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

