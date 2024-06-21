Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 30,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.24. 2,291,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $420.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

