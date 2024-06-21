Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $167.16. 3,855,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

