Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 1,687,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,656. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

