Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SLV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,716,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,956,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

