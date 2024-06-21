Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.05. 2,097,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

