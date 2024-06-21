Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 569,300 shares.

Goodrich Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.

