Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

