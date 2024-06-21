Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.35

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and traded as low as $29.80. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 431,460 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

