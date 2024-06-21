Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 111.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.