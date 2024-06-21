GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

GMS stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

