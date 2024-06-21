GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GMS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04.
In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
