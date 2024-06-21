Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 39,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 38,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 18.55.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

