Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.22

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 71405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

