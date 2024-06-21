GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Set at C$66.00 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$66.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.10.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.