German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $33.02. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 77,357 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $6,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

