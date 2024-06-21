GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
