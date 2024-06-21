GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

