GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXFree Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

