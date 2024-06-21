General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $43,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $299.53. 751,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average of $275.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.42.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

