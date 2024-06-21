Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock Holdings Raised by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading accounts for 4.1% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Key Colony Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 269,138 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $894.54 million, a P/E ratio of 350.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

