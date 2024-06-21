Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

