Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

