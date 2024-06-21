FY2024 EPS Estimates for NioCorp Developments Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for NioCorp Developments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for NioCorp Developments’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on NioCorp Developments from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NioCorp Developments by 529.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 617,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Stories

